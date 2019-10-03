Reviewing FONAR Corporation (FONR)’s and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)’s results

FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR Corporation 23 0.00 5.72M 2.82 8.69 Digirad Corporation 5 0.00 1.61M -2.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates FONAR Corporation and Digirad Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR Corporation 24,708,423.33% 18.3% 15.8% Digirad Corporation 34,347,399.41% -18.8% -9.2%

Volatility & Risk

FONAR Corporation has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Digirad Corporation’s 126.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.26 beta.

Liquidity

FONAR Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Digirad Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. FONAR Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digirad Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.8% of FONAR Corporation shares and 39.3% of Digirad Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 3.07% of FONAR Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Digirad Corporation has 7.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FONAR Corporation 8.2% 14.62% 24.13% 12.57% -5.43% 21.25% Digirad Corporation -1.11% -20.27% -18.72% -23.57% -67.58% -6.14%

For the past year FONAR Corporation has 21.25% stronger performance while Digirad Corporation has -6.14% weaker performance.

Summary

FONAR Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Digirad Corporation.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.