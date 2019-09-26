Reviewing FONAR Corporation (FONR)’s and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR Corporation 22 1.53 N/A 2.82 8.69 CONMED Corporation 87 3.07 N/A 1.05 83.43

Table 1 demonstrates FONAR Corporation and CONMED Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CONMED Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FONAR Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. FONAR Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 15.8% CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

FONAR Corporation is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.83 beta. From a competition point of view, CONMED Corporation has a 0.58 beta which is 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FONAR Corporation is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, CONMED Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. FONAR Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CONMED Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

FONAR Corporation and CONMED Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

CONMED Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $100.33 consensus target price and a 2.73% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.8% of FONAR Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.56% of CONMED Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.07% of FONAR Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.8% are CONMED Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FONAR Corporation 8.2% 14.62% 24.13% 12.57% -5.43% 21.25% CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06%

For the past year FONAR Corporation has weaker performance than CONMED Corporation

Summary

CONMED Corporation beats FONAR Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.