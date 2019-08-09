Reviewing Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)’s results

Both Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 1.69 N/A 0.10 279.10 State Street Corporation 64 1.67 N/A 5.89 9.86

Demonstrates Focus Financial Partners Inc. and State Street Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. State Street Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of State Street Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and State Street Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29

Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 78.39% and an $43.17 average target price. Competitively State Street Corporation has an average target price of $66.14, with potential upside of 23.83%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Focus Financial Partners Inc. seems more appealing than State Street Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Focus Financial Partners Inc. and State Street Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 93.1%. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.02%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of State Street Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.