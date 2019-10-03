Reviewing Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)’s results

Both Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 22 0.51 20.41M 0.10 279.10 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 92,436,594.20% 0% 0% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 64.19% upside potential and a consensus target price of $37.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares and 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares. 0.02% are Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. has weaker performance than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.