Reviewing Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 2.08 N/A -0.03 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 47 6.24 N/A 2.88 17.13

In table 1 we can see Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 15.6% 1.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00

Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a consensus price target of $43.17, and a 47.59% upside potential. On the other hand, Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s potential downside is -9.00% and its consensus price target is $46. The results provided earlier shows that Focus Financial Partners Inc. appears more favorable than Oaktree Capital Group LLC, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC are owned by institutional investors at 85.7% and 71.9% respectively. About 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -14.48% -14.36% 10.45% -16.18% 0% 21.61% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.1% -2.13% 14.87% 20.64% 23.51% 23.97%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.