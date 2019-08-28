Reviewing Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s results

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.32 N/A 0.10 279.10 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 88.73% and an $37.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.02%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.