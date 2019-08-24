Reviewing Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)’s results

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.34 N/A 0.10 279.10 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.62 N/A 0.81 17.90

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Focus Financial Partners Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 96.19% for Focus Financial Partners Inc. with consensus target price of $39.63.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.02%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund on 5 of the 8 factors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.