Reviewing Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)’s results

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 2.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.73 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 53.47% and an $43.17 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.7% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -14.48% -14.36% 10.45% -16.18% 0% 21.61% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.47% 3.27% 3.85% 9.57% 1.65% 9.11%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.