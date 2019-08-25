Reviewing Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.34 N/A 0.10 279.10 Legg Mason Inc. 34 1.09 N/A -0.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 85.64% for Focus Financial Partners Inc. with average target price of $37.5. Competitively the average target price of Legg Mason Inc. is $42, which is potential 16.63% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Focus Financial Partners Inc. is looking more favorable than Legg Mason Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.3% of Legg Mason Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. has weaker performance than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats Legg Mason Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.