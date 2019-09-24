Reviewing Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Focus Financial Partners Inc. has 90.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Focus Financial Partners Inc. has 0.02% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Focus Financial Partners Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Focus Financial Partners Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. N/A 30 279.10 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Focus Financial Partners Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The peers have a potential upside of 198.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Focus Financial Partners Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Focus Financial Partners Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s competitors beat Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.