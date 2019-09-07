Reviewing Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s results

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.36 N/A 0.10 279.10 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.46 N/A 0.28 92.04

Demonstrates Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Gladstone Capital Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Focus Financial Partners Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Gladstone Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$37.5 is Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 85.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 13.2%. 0.02% are Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.