Reviewing Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s results

Both Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 2.08 N/A -0.03 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 437 5.37 N/A 26.51 16.77

In table 1 we can see Focus Financial Partners Inc. and BlackRock Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Focus Financial Partners Inc. and BlackRock Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and BlackRock Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The consensus price target of Focus Financial Partners Inc. is $43.17, with potential upside of 47.59%. Competitively BlackRock Inc. has a consensus price target of $500.17, with potential upside of 3.67%. The results provided earlier shows that Focus Financial Partners Inc. appears more favorable than BlackRock Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Focus Financial Partners Inc. and BlackRock Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.7% and 85.1%. 0.02% are Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are BlackRock Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -14.48% -14.36% 10.45% -16.18% 0% 21.61% BlackRock Inc. -4.54% -1.66% 3.96% 7.35% -17.67% 13.12%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.