Reviewing Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s results

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.34 N/A 0.10 279.10 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.34 N/A 0.14 43.48

In table 1 we can see Focus Financial Partners Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Focus Financial Partners Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 86.38% upside potential and a consensus target price of $37.5. Competitively the consensus target price of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is $5.5, which is potential 8.06% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Focus Financial Partners Inc. seems more appealing than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Focus Financial Partners Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.4% and 37.23% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.