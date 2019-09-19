Reviewing Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s results

Both Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 30 1.57 N/A 0.10 279.10 B. Riley Financial Inc. 19 1.51 N/A 0.71 26.45

In table 1 we can see Focus Financial Partners Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. B. Riley Financial Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Focus Financial Partners Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 B. Riley Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 58.90% and an $37.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Focus Financial Partners Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.4% and 65.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats B. Riley Financial Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.