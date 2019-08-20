Reviewing Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s results

Both Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.42 N/A 0.10 279.10 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 98 1.66 N/A -2.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Focus Financial Partners Inc. is $39.63, with potential upside of 85.27%. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $101.5 consensus price target and a 34.49% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Focus Financial Partners Inc. is looking more favorable than Affiliated Managers Group Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 0%. Insiders held 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. had bullish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.