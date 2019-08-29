Reviewing Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s results

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 91.82 N/A -1.38 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2905.15 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility and Risk

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 1.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 57.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 382.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.82 beta.

Liquidity

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 while its Quick Ratio is 9. On the competitive side is, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.9 Current Ratio and a 9.9 Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$16.75 is Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 447.39%. Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 67.13%. The information presented earlier suggests that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.