Reviewing Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 105.02 N/A -1.38 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.59 N/A -4.06 0.00

Demonstrates Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Volatility and Risk

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.57 beta. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 185.71% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10. On the other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 115.29% and its average price target is $1.83. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.4% and 49.1% respectively. About 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 17.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.