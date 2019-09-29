Reviewing Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s results

Since Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 0.02 35.91M -1.38 0.00 NuCana plc 8 0.00 12.88M -0.49 0.00

Demonstrates Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and NuCana plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and NuCana plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 1,115,806,481.68% -79.5% -68.8% NuCana plc 152,787,663.11% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, NuCana plc’s Current Ratio is 15 and has 15 Quick Ratio. NuCana plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and NuCana plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 225.73% at a $10 average target price. Meanwhile, NuCana plc’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 175.86%. The results provided earlier shows that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than NuCana plc, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.7% of NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than NuCana plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats NuCana plc.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.