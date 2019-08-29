Reviewing Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s results

We are contrasting Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 90.32 N/A -1.38 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1289.32 N/A -0.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.57 beta means Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility is 57.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $16.75, with potential upside of 456.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.