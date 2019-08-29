Reviewing Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s results

We are contrasting Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|90.32
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1289.32
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
Volatility and Risk
A 1.57 beta means Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility is 57.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.73 beta.
Liquidity
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $16.75, with potential upside of 456.48%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.
Summary
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
