Reviewing Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s results

Both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 88.95 N/A -1.38 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 12.82 N/A -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.57 beta. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.75 beta is the reason why it is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9 respectively. Its competitor Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

$16.75 is Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 465.06%. Meanwhile, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 31.74%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 16.13% stronger performance.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.