Reviewing Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 43.40 N/A -1.38 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.38 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.62 beta indicates that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 3.06 beta which makes it 206.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9 and 9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target is $16.75, while its potential upside is 600.84%. On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 369.67% and its average price target is $24. The results provided earlier shows that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 2.5% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.