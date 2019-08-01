Reviewing Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|43.40
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|8.38
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
Volatility and Risk
A 1.62 beta indicates that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 3.06 beta which makes it 206.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
9 and 9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target is $16.75, while its potential upside is 600.84%. On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 369.67% and its average price target is $24. The results provided earlier shows that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 2.5% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-14.38%
|-27.17%
|-26.17%
|-39.37%
|-48.85%
|-25.35%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-16.18%
|-26.11%
|-21.08%
|-20.74%
|-48.45%
|-1.4%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.