Reviewing Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s results

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 93.32 N/A -1.38 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 31.37 N/A -2.66 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9 respectively. Its competitor Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price is $16.75, while its potential upside is 438.62%. On the other hand, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential downside is -10.22% and its average target price is $13. The information presented earlier suggests that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.4% and 41.5% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.