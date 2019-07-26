Reviewing Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 38.32 N/A -1.38 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 1.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 62.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 75.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

9 and 9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 693.84% upside potential and a consensus target price of $16.75. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.78 average target price and a 210.03% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.7% respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, 0.3% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.