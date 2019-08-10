Reviewing Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s results

Both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 83.42 N/A -1.38 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 88.37 N/A -2.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and BioPharmX Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.57 beta means Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility is 57.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, BioPharmX Corporation has a 0.07 beta which is 93.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target is $16.75, while its potential upside is 502.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 1.64% are BioPharmX Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than BioPharmX Corporation

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.