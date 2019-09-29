Reviewing Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s results

This is a contrast between Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 0.02 35.91M -1.38 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 136 -0.44 37.49M -12.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and BeiGene Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 1,115,806,481.68% -79.5% -68.8% BeiGene Ltd. 27,533,783.78% -45.1% -34.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.57 shows that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BeiGene Ltd. has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9. The Current Ratio of rival BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and BeiGene Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $10, while its potential upside is 225.73%. BeiGene Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $205.5 consensus price target and a 69.01% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than BeiGene Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has weaker performance than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats BeiGene Ltd. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.