Reviewing Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|96.93
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Axcella Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 314.70% and an $12.33 consensus target price. Axcella Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 consensus target price and a 225.14% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Axcella Health Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Axcella Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.4% and 0%. 1.1% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bearish than Axcella Health Inc.
Summary
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Axcella Health Inc.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
