Reviewing Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 96.93 N/A -1.38 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Axcella Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 314.70% and an $12.33 consensus target price. Axcella Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 consensus target price and a 225.14% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Axcella Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Axcella Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.4% and 0%. 1.1% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bearish than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Axcella Health Inc.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.