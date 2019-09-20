Reviewing Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s results

This is a contrast between Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 107.12 N/A -1.38 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.88 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Volatility & Risk

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.57. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 2.85 beta is the reason why it is 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9 and 9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $10, with potential upside of 180.11%. On the other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s potential upside is 70.07% and its average price target is $10. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.4% and 49% respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.