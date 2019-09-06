Reviewing Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

Since Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|97.82
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|22
|55.09
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Arvinas Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
Liquidity
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arvinas Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Arvinas Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 283.44% upside potential and an average price target of $12.5. On the other hand, Arvinas Inc.’s potential upside is 29.84% and its consensus price target is $31.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Arvinas Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.4% and 71.1% respectively. About 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Arvinas Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Arvinas Inc.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.