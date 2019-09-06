Reviewing Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

Since Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 97.82 N/A -1.38 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 55.09 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 283.44% upside potential and an average price target of $12.5. On the other hand, Arvinas Inc.’s potential upside is 29.84% and its consensus price target is $31.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Arvinas Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.4% and 71.1% respectively. About 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Arvinas Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Arvinas Inc.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.