Reviewing Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC)’s and Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) and Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Savings & Loans industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial Corporation 21 3.43 N/A 1.66 12.29 Timberland Bancorp Inc. 27 3.76 N/A 2.67 10.34

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Flushing Financial Corporation and Timberland Bancorp Inc. Timberland Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Flushing Financial Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Flushing Financial Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 0.8% Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Flushing Financial Corporation’s 0.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Timberland Bancorp Inc. has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Flushing Financial Corporation and Timberland Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.3% and 55.3% respectively. About 3.7% of Flushing Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flushing Financial Corporation -1.59% -8.41% -9.23% -8% -19.94% -5.43% Timberland Bancorp Inc. 2.94% -5.02% -9.21% -1.44% -25.45% 24.37%

For the past year Flushing Financial Corporation has -5.43% weaker performance while Timberland Bancorp Inc. has 24.37% stronger performance.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp Inc. beats Flushing Financial Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit. The company also offers cash management products; and operates iGObanking.com, an Internet branch that offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers banking services to public entities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.