Reviewing Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Flushing Financial Corporation has 79.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Flushing Financial Corporation has 3.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Flushing Financial Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.10% 0.80% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Flushing Financial Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial Corporation N/A 21 12.29 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Flushing Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Flushing Financial Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.50

The potential upside of the peers is -21.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Flushing Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flushing Financial Corporation -1.59% -8.41% -9.23% -8% -19.94% -5.43% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Flushing Financial Corporation has -5.43% weaker performance while Flushing Financial Corporation’s peers have 17.15% stronger performance.

Volatility and Risk

Flushing Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.84 and its 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Flushing Financial Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Flushing Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Flushing Financial Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit. The company also offers cash management products; and operates iGObanking.com, an Internet branch that offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers banking services to public entities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Uniondale, New York.