Reviewing Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC)’s and Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) and Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial Corporation 22 3.15 N/A 1.66 12.29 Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 33 2.00 N/A 3.44 10.02

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Flagstar Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Flushing Financial Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Flushing Financial Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Flagstar Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Flushing Financial Corporation and Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 0.8% Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Flushing Financial Corporation is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.84 beta. Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.3% of Flushing Financial Corporation shares and 0% of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of Flushing Financial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Flagstar Bancorp Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flushing Financial Corporation -1.59% -8.41% -9.23% -8% -19.94% -5.43% Flagstar Bancorp Inc. -0.78% 3.45% -2.52% 13.16% 0.79% 30.61%

For the past year Flushing Financial Corporation had bearish trend while Flagstar Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Flagstar Bancorp Inc. beats Flushing Financial Corporation.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit. The company also offers cash management products; and operates iGObanking.com, an Internet branch that offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers banking services to public entities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services to consumer and commercial customers, including lines of credit; revolving credit; treasury management solutions; equipment leasing; inventory and accounts receivable lending; and capital markets services comprising interest rate risk protection products. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and held-for-investment (HFI) portfolio groups. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through home loan and, national call centers, Internet, unaffiliated banks, mortgage banking, and brokerage companies. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and residential mortgages HFI and mortgage servicing rights, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. At December 31, 2016, the company operated a regional office in Jackson, Michigan; and 99 full services banking branches in Michigan, as well as leased 31 retail offices located in 19 states, 4 wholesale lending offices, and 3 commercial lending offices. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.