Reviewing Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM)’s and Its Rivals results

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) is a company in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fluidigm Corporation has 94.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.8% of Fluidigm Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Fluidigm Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm Corporation 0.00% -91.40% -25.80% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Fluidigm Corporation and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm Corporation N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Fluidigm Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.57 2.52 2.77

With average target price of $14.33, Fluidigm Corporation has a potential upside of 168.86%. The rivals have a potential upside of 46.78%. Based on the results given earlier, Fluidigm Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fluidigm Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fluidigm Corporation 0% -2.57% -11.45% 37.11% 94.54% 36.31% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Fluidigm Corporation has weaker performance than Fluidigm Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

Fluidigm Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Fluidigm Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 4.48 and has 4.24 Quick Ratio. Fluidigm Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fluidigm Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Fluidigm Corporation has a beta of 2.13 and its 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fluidigm Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Fluidigm Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fluidigm Corporation’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Fluidigm Corporation.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.