Reviewing Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM)’s and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s results

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm Corporation 11 7.22 N/A -1.58 0.00 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 18 188.25 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fluidigm Corporation and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -25.8% Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -98.1% -40.3%

Volatility & Risk

Fluidigm Corporation has a beta of 2.48 and its 148.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has a 2.97 beta which is 197.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fluidigm Corporation are 3.3 and 2.9. Competitively, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has 22.9 and 21.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fluidigm Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Fluidigm Corporation and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fluidigm Corporation has a consensus price target of $14.33, and a 16.31% upside potential. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a -3.85% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Fluidigm Corporation appears more favorable than Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fluidigm Corporation and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.5% and 50.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Fluidigm Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fluidigm Corporation 2.72% -11.5% 24.79% 50.81% 118.44% 40.14% Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. -4% 2.35% -1.03% 30.88% -4% 66.96%

For the past year Fluidigm Corporation was less bullish than Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. beats Fluidigm Corporation.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.