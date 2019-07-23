Reviewing Flowserve Corporation (FLS)’s and NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s results

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) and NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve Corporation 47 1.77 N/A 1.19 41.89 NF Energy Saving Corporation 6 2.72 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Flowserve Corporation and NF Energy Saving Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Flowserve Corporation and NF Energy Saving Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5% NF Energy Saving Corporation 0.00% -11.2% -7.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.63 beta means Flowserve Corporation’s volatility is 63.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, NF Energy Saving Corporation has beta of -0.79 which is 179.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flowserve Corporation are 2.2 and 1.6. Competitively, NF Energy Saving Corporation has 1.2 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Flowserve Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Flowserve Corporation and NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 NF Energy Saving Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Flowserve Corporation is $49.5, with potential downside of -3.62%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Flowserve Corporation shares and 1.1% of NF Energy Saving Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Flowserve Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowserve Corporation 1.22% 2.51% 7.06% -0.9% 12.07% 30.9% NF Energy Saving Corporation -14.37% -31.46% -52.52% -43.74% 32.13% -81.44%

For the past year Flowserve Corporation had bullish trend while NF Energy Saving Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Flowserve Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.