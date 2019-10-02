Reviewing Flowserve Corporation (FLS)’s and AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME)’s results

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) and AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve Corporation 45 1.29 130.90M 1.19 42.11 AMETEK Inc. 88 3.19 224.90M 3.41 26.30

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Flowserve Corporation and AMETEK Inc. AMETEK Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Flowserve Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Flowserve Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of AMETEK Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve Corporation 293,300,470.54% 9.9% 3.5% AMETEK Inc. 256,647,266.92% 18.3% 9.5%

Risk and Volatility

Flowserve Corporation has a beta of 1.62 and its 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. AMETEK Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

Flowserve Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AMETEK Inc. are 1.9 and 1.3 respectively. Flowserve Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AMETEK Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Flowserve Corporation and AMETEK Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 AMETEK Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Flowserve Corporation has a consensus price target of $51, and a 16.54% upside potential. Meanwhile, AMETEK Inc.’s consensus price target is $91.5, while its potential upside is 6.03%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Flowserve Corporation is looking more favorable than AMETEK Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Flowserve Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.6% of AMETEK Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Flowserve Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of AMETEK Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59% AMETEK Inc. -0.41% -2.71% 3.76% 23.45% 17.8% 32.36%

For the past year Flowserve Corporation has weaker performance than AMETEK Inc.

Summary

AMETEK Inc. beats on 10 of the 15 factors Flowserve Corporation.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and automation markets; instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; and vision systems to inspect surfaces. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power instruments, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; power quality monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electrical test equipment, and gas turbine sensors; and dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, as well as timing controls and cooking computers for the food service industry. Its Electromechanical Group segment offers thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; engineered electrical connectors and packaging products to protect sensitive electronic devices; floor care and specialty motors; and metal tubing products. This segment also provides high-purity metals, metal strips, shaped wires, and advanced composites for various industrial applications; and motors used in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, industrial blowers, and vacuum cleaners, as well as operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.