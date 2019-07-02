Reviewing Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO)’s and Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) and Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI). The two are both Processed & Packaged Goods companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods Inc. 21 1.23 N/A 0.72 29.61 Youngevity International Inc. 6 1.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Flowers Foods Inc. and Youngevity International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) and Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 5.8% Youngevity International Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 6.3%

Volatility & Risk

Flowers Foods Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Youngevity International Inc.’s 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.51 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Flowers Foods Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Youngevity International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Flowers Foods Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Youngevity International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Flowers Foods Inc. and Youngevity International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.2% and 2.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of Flowers Foods Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 63.09% of Youngevity International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowers Foods Inc. -0.89% -1.39% 2.91% 7.06% -3.54% 14.94% Youngevity International Inc. 8.84% 23.84% -17.49% -21.02% 71.39% 16.26%

For the past year Flowers Foods Inc. has weaker performance than Youngevity International Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Flowers Foods Inc. beats Youngevity International Inc.

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh bakery foods, including fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the NatureÂ’s Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and DaveÂ’s Killer Bread brand names. It operates 39 bakeries, as well as sells its products through a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers. The Warehouse Delivery segment produces snack cakes, breads, and rolls for national retail, foodservice, vending, and co-pack customers through a network of warehouse channels. This segment markets its products under the Mrs. FreshleyÂ’s, Alpine Valley Bread, and European Bakers brand names. Flowers Foods, Inc. also sells products under franchised and licensed trademarks and trade names, such as Sunbeam, Bunny, and Sara Lee. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,000 products, including nutritional supplements; sports and energy drinks; health and wellness products; weight loss products; lifestyle products, such as spa, bath, home, and garden products; gourmet coffee; apparel and fashion accessories; skincare and cosmetics; lifestyle services; digital products comprising scrap books and memory books, packaged foods, pharmacy discount cards, and clothing and jewelry lines; pet care products; telecare health services; and business lending services. It also markets its products through a range of consumer Websites, such as youngevity.com; ygyi.com; youngofficial.com; heritagemakers.com; mkcollab.com; clrroasters.com; cafelarica.com; javalution.com; mialisia.com; and mybeyondorganic.com. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, CLR Roasters, LLC, engages in the production and sale of coffee products under CafÃ© La Rica, CafÃ© Alma, JosieÂ’s Java House, Javalution Urban Grind, Javalution Daily Grind, and Javalution Royal Roast brand names. It sells coffee products to wellness and retirement centers, and various cruise lines and cruise line distributors through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to the consumers. The company was formerly known as AL International, Inc. and changed its name to Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. Youngevity International, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.