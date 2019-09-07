Reviewing Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO)’s and The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)’s results

Both Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) and The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) are each other’s competitor in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods Inc. 22 1.19 N/A 0.79 30.19 The J. M. Smucker Company 116 1.56 N/A 4.53 24.56

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Flowers Foods Inc. and The J. M. Smucker Company. The J. M. Smucker Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Flowers Foods Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Flowers Foods Inc. is currently more expensive than The J. M. Smucker Company, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Flowers Foods Inc. and The J. M. Smucker Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 6% The J. M. Smucker Company 0.00% 6.4% 3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.41 beta indicates that Flowers Foods Inc. is 59.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. The J. M. Smucker Company’s 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Flowers Foods Inc. are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor The J. M. Smucker Company’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Flowers Foods Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The J. M. Smucker Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Flowers Foods Inc. and The J. M. Smucker Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The J. M. Smucker Company 1 4 1 2.17

$24 is Flowers Foods Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 5.59%. Meanwhile, The J. M. Smucker Company’s consensus target price is $114.83, while its potential upside is 9.14%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that The J. M. Smucker Company seems more appealing than Flowers Foods Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.5% of Flowers Foods Inc. shares and 81% of The J. M. Smucker Company shares. 5.2% are Flowers Foods Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are The J. M. Smucker Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowers Foods Inc. 0.08% 1.85% 10.44% 23.63% 16.23% 28.32% The J. M. Smucker Company -0.81% -4.57% -9.25% 7.45% 0.14% 18.93%

For the past year Flowers Foods Inc. was more bullish than The J. M. Smucker Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors The J. M. Smucker Company beats Flowers Foods Inc.

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh bakery foods, including fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the NatureÂ’s Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and DaveÂ’s Killer Bread brand names. It operates 39 bakeries, as well as sells its products through a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers. The Warehouse Delivery segment produces snack cakes, breads, and rolls for national retail, foodservice, vending, and co-pack customers through a network of warehouse channels. This segment markets its products under the Mrs. FreshleyÂ’s, Alpine Valley Bread, and European Bakers brand names. Flowers Foods, Inc. also sells products under franchised and licensed trademarks and trade names, such as Sunbeam, Bunny, and Sara Lee. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products. It also provides pet premium products, dog snacks, ice cream toppings, pickles, and canned milk. The company offers its products primarily under the Folgers, Dunkin' Donuts, CafÃ© Bustelo, Folgers Gourmet Selections, Jif, Smucker's, Crisco, Pillsbury, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Natural Balance, Kibbles ?n Bits, 9Lives, Pup-Peroni, Nature's Recipe, Robin Hood, Five Roses, and Douwe Egberts brands. It sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, food wholesalers, drug stores, club stores, mass merchandisers, discount and dollar stores, military commissaries, natural foods stores and distributors, pet specialty stores, and online retailers; and through retail channels, and foodservice distributors and operators. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.