Reviewing Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK)’s and Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s results

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) and Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flotek Industries Inc. 3 0.67 N/A -1.36 0.00 Oil States International Inc. 17 0.75 N/A -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Flotek Industries Inc. and Oil States International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flotek Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oil States International Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.99 beta indicates that Flotek Industries Inc. is 199.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Oil States International Inc.’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Flotek Industries Inc. is 5.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Oil States International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Flotek Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oil States International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Flotek Industries Inc. and Oil States International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flotek Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oil States International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Oil States International Inc. has an average price target of $23, with potential upside of 73.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.9% of Flotek Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Oil States International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.1% of Flotek Industries Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.8% of Oil States International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flotek Industries Inc. 3.37% -8.08% -13.28% 22.31% -0.32% 181.65% Oil States International Inc. 1.36% -17.34% -19.53% -13.71% -57.61% 4.48%

For the past year Flotek Industries Inc. was more bullish than Oil States International Inc.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. The company also provides reservoir engineering and modeling services for various hydrocarbon applications. It serves pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.