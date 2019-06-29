Reviewing Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK)’s and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS)’s results

Both Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flotek Industries Inc. 3 1.06 N/A -1.26 0.00 Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 1 0.21 N/A -3.11 0.00

Demonstrates Flotek Industries Inc. and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Flotek Industries Inc. and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flotek Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0.00% -0.1% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Flotek Industries Inc. has a beta of 3.19 and its 219.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has a 2.15 beta and it is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.6 and 5.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flotek Industries Inc. Its rival Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Flotek Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.4% of Flotek Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Flotek Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. Competitively, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has 5.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flotek Industries Inc. -0.58% 7.55% 20% 94.32% -2.84% 213.76% Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. -3.42% -3.42% -4.73% -64.75% -54.37% -2.08%

For the past year Flotek Industries Inc. had bullish trend while Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Flotek Industries Inc. beats Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. The company also provides reservoir engineering and modeling services for various hydrocarbon applications. It serves pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of February 15, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.