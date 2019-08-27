Reviewing Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK)’s and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)’s results

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flotek Industries Inc. 3 0.66 N/A -1.36 0.00 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 4 0.15 N/A -3.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Flotek Industries Inc. and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flotek Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0.00% -30.5% -18.7%

Volatility & Risk

Flotek Industries Inc. is 199.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.99. In other hand, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has beta of 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Flotek Industries Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.4. The Current Ratio of rival Forum Energy Technologies Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Flotek Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Flotek Industries Inc. and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flotek Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.33, with potential upside of 194.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Flotek Industries Inc. and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.9% and 94.2% respectively. About 4.1% of Flotek Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flotek Industries Inc. 3.37% -8.08% -13.28% 22.31% -0.32% 181.65% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 7.82% -21.08% -54.67% -47.18% -78.26% -36.56%

For the past year Flotek Industries Inc. has 181.65% stronger performance while Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has -36.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Flotek Industries Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. The company also provides reservoir engineering and modeling services for various hydrocarbon applications. It serves pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. This segment also offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tooling, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment also offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of down hole protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production equipment and process equipment; and valve solutions, such as a range of industrial and process valves. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.