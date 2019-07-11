Reviewing Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK)’s and Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE)’s results

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) and Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flotek Industries Inc. 3 0.96 N/A -1.26 0.00 Baker Hughes a GE company 25 1.15 N/A 0.10 229.70

Table 1 demonstrates Flotek Industries Inc. and Baker Hughes a GE company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Flotek Industries Inc. and Baker Hughes a GE company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flotek Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Baker Hughes a GE company 0.00% 0.4% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

Flotek Industries Inc. has a 3.19 beta, while its volatility is 219.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Baker Hughes a GE company has a 0.81 beta which is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Flotek Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 5.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Baker Hughes a GE company are 1.6 and 1.1 respectively. Flotek Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Baker Hughes a GE company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Flotek Industries Inc. and Baker Hughes a GE company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.4% and 99.99%. Flotek Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Baker Hughes a GE company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flotek Industries Inc. -0.58% 7.55% 20% 94.32% -2.84% 213.76% Baker Hughes a GE company -0.92% -12.37% -9.51% -10.86% -36.27% 5.77%

For the past year Flotek Industries Inc. has stronger performance than Baker Hughes a GE company

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Baker Hughes a GE company beats Flotek Industries Inc.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. The company also provides reservoir engineering and modeling services for various hydrocarbon applications. It serves pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities. In addition, it offers enterprise oil and gas software. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.