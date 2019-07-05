Reviewing Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)’s and Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s results

As Home Improvement Stores businesses, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) and Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. 38 2.31 N/A 1.09 38.96 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. 11 0.31 N/A -2.00 0.00

Demonstrates Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. and Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 20% 8.6% Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. 0.00% -33.2% -11.9%

Liquidity

1.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. Its rival Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 0.2 respectively. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. and Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 7.30%. Competitively Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.33, with potential downside of -11.10%. Based on the data given earlier, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.1% of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. 0.24% -7.78% 21.54% 31.4% -7.9% 63.82% Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. -7.3% 1.42% 2.33% -2.14% -46.39% 20.06%

For the past year Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.

Summary

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. beats Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The companyÂ’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. It operates 72 warehouse-format stores across 17 states. The company also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Smyrna, Georgia.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services. The company primarily serves homeowners, or to contractors on behalf of homeowners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 383 stores in the United States and 8 stores in Canada. The company also offers its products through its Website, catalogs, and call center. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, Virginia.