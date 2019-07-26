Reviewing Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Home Improvement Stores companies, competing one another.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 60.29% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.2% of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.87% of all Home Improvement Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Table 1 has Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 20.00% 8.60% Industry Average 3.74% 22.57% 10.18%

The following data compares Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. N/A 39 38.96 Industry Average 1.63B 43.50B 26.54

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 2.80 6.67 2.42

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. presently has an average target price of $40.6, suggesting a potential upside of 2.89%. The potential upside of the competitors is 39.99%. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. 0.24% -7.78% 21.54% 31.4% -7.9% 63.82% Industry Average 0.54% 1.27% 19.85% 15.22% 12.33% 46.28%

For the past year Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.48 and has 0.24 Quick Ratio. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The companyÂ’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. It operates 72 warehouse-format stores across 17 states. The company also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Smyrna, Georgia.