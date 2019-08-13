Reviewing Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS)’s and Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s results

This is a contrast between Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) and Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Home Furnishings & Fixtures and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexsteel Industries Inc. 21 0.29 N/A -1.38 0.00 Tempur Sealy International Inc. 64 1.49 N/A 2.07 38.77

In table 1 we can see Flexsteel Industries Inc. and Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Flexsteel Industries Inc. and Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexsteel Industries Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -3.7% Tempur Sealy International Inc. 0.00% 48.1% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.55 beta means Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s volatility is 55.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s 1.68 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Tempur Sealy International Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Flexsteel Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Flexsteel Industries Inc. and Tempur Sealy International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexsteel Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tempur Sealy International Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

Competitively Tempur Sealy International Inc. has a consensus target price of $75.5, with potential downside of -1.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.6% of Flexsteel Industries Inc. shares and 0% of Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares. 3.7% are Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flexsteel Industries Inc. 8.76% 5.45% -19.32% -25.66% -48.33% -16.8% Tempur Sealy International Inc. 3.15% 7.13% 30.04% 52.51% 64.82% 93.77%

For the past year Flexsteel Industries Inc. has -16.8% weaker performance while Tempur Sealy International Inc. has 93.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Tempur Sealy International Inc. beats Flexsteel Industries Inc.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products worldwide. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable foundations, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various comfort products. It offers its products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Sealy Posturepedic, and Stearns & Foster brand names. The company sells its products through furniture and bedding retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, and warehouse clubs; e-commerce platforms, company-owned stores, and call centers; and other third party distributors, and hospitality and healthcare customers. It is also involved in licensing its Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.