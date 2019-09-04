Reviewing FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY)’s and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s results

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -1.22 0.00 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A 1.94 5.46

In table 1 we can see FlexShopper Inc. and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has FlexShopper Inc. and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper Inc. 0.00% 59.7% -24% LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 68.5% 18.5%

Liquidity

FlexShopper Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered FlexShopper Inc. and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

FlexShopper Inc.’s upside potential is 69.49% at a $3 average target price. On the other hand, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s potential upside is 69.01% and its average target price is $18. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, FlexShopper Inc. is looking more favorable than LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both FlexShopper Inc. and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 27.5% and 49.3% respectively. About 3.7% of FlexShopper Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.64% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FlexShopper Inc. -21.95% 44.14% 84.76% 99.15% -57.89% 110% LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. -3.81% -9.4% -17.83% 12.29% -13.75% 46.21%

For the past year FlexShopper Inc. was more bullish than LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Summary

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors FlexShopper Inc.

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace, which features approximately 80,000 items, including electronics, furniture, musical instruments, and equipment; third party e-commerce sites featuring FlexShopperÂ’s LTO payment method; FlexShopperÂ’s automated kiosks located in certain retail locations; and FlexShopper Wallet, a mobile application enabling consumers to get durable goods from retailers with their smartphones. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.