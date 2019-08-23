Reviewing FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FlexShopper Inc. has 27.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand FlexShopper Inc. has 3.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has FlexShopper Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper Inc. 0.00% 59.70% -24.00% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares FlexShopper Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for FlexShopper Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 3.53 2.64

As a group, Credit Services companies have a potential upside of 104.04%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FlexShopper Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FlexShopper Inc. -21.95% 44.14% 84.76% 99.15% -57.89% 110% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year FlexShopper Inc. has stronger performance than FlexShopper Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

FlexShopper Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, FlexShopper Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 9.39 and has 9.60 Quick Ratio. FlexShopper Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FlexShopper Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.57 shows that FlexShopper Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, FlexShopper Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

FlexShopper Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

FlexShopper Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace, which features approximately 80,000 items, including electronics, furniture, musical instruments, and equipment; third party e-commerce sites featuring FlexShopperÂ’s LTO payment method; FlexShopperÂ’s automated kiosks located in certain retail locations; and FlexShopper Wallet, a mobile application enabling consumers to get durable goods from retailers with their smartphones. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.