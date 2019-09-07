Reviewing FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY)’s and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT)’s results

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper Inc. 1 0.31 N/A -1.22 0.00 Green Dot Corporation 51 1.44 N/A 2.07 24.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of FlexShopper Inc. and Green Dot Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper Inc. 0.00% 59.7% -24% Green Dot Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

FlexShopper Inc. has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Green Dot Corporation has beta of 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

FlexShopper Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Green Dot Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. FlexShopper Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Green Dot Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for FlexShopper Inc. and Green Dot Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Green Dot Corporation 0 3 4 2.57

$3 is FlexShopper Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 70.45%. Competitively the average price target of Green Dot Corporation is $67.75, which is potential 141.62% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Green Dot Corporation is looking more favorable than FlexShopper Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.5% of FlexShopper Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.2% of Green Dot Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% are FlexShopper Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Green Dot Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FlexShopper Inc. -21.95% 44.14% 84.76% 99.15% -57.89% 110% Green Dot Corporation 4.45% 4.62% -20.3% -33.16% -35.46% -36.26%

For the past year FlexShopper Inc. had bullish trend while Green Dot Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Green Dot Corporation beats FlexShopper Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace, which features approximately 80,000 items, including electronics, furniture, musical instruments, and equipment; third party e-commerce sites featuring FlexShopperÂ’s LTO payment method; FlexShopperÂ’s automated kiosks located in certain retail locations; and FlexShopper Wallet, a mobile application enabling consumers to get durable goods from retailers with their smartphones. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.