Reviewing FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY)’s and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s results

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -1.22 0.00 American Express Company 115 2.75 N/A 7.49 16.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of FlexShopper Inc. and American Express Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper Inc. 0.00% 59.7% -24% American Express Company 0.00% 30.7% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.57 shows that FlexShopper Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. American Express Company has a 1.05 beta and it is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for FlexShopper Inc. and American Express Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 American Express Company 0 2 5 2.71

$3 is FlexShopper Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 79.64%. Competitively the average price target of American Express Company is $136.43, which is potential 10.43% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that FlexShopper Inc. looks more robust than American Express Company as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.5% of FlexShopper Inc. shares and 86.2% of American Express Company shares. 3.7% are FlexShopper Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of American Express Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FlexShopper Inc. -21.95% 44.14% 84.76% 99.15% -57.89% 110% American Express Company -2.8% -0.44% 6.28% 21.14% 23.32% 30.48%

For the past year FlexShopper Inc. has stronger performance than American Express Company

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace, which features approximately 80,000 items, including electronics, furniture, musical instruments, and equipment; third party e-commerce sites featuring FlexShopperÂ’s LTO payment method; FlexShopperÂ’s automated kiosks located in certain retail locations; and FlexShopper Wallet, a mobile application enabling consumers to get durable goods from retailers with their smartphones. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and stored value/prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, merchant financing, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online applications, direct mail, in-house teams, third-party vendors, and direct response advertising. American Express Company has a strategic partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. The company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.