Reviewing Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN)’s and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s results

Both Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) are each other’s competitor in the Drugs – Generic industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 12 13.77 N/A -4.48 0.00 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 4.03 N/A -1.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Flexion Therapeutics Inc. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -131.9% -54.1% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 176.9% -69%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.33 beta indicates that Flexion Therapeutics Inc. is 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 78.57% at a $20 consensus target price. Competitively Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $15.25, with potential upside of 61.21%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3% are Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flexion Therapeutics Inc. -1.86% -15.77% -3.46% -29.4% -56.61% -11.31% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -1.48% -9.76% -4.51% -32.56% 22.59%

For the past year Flexion Therapeutics Inc. has -11.31% weaker performance while Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Flexion Therapeutics Inc. beats Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.