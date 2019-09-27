Reviewing Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI)’s and PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)’s results

We are contrasting Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) and PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexible Solutions International Inc. 3 0.00 7.46M 0.24 13.35 PQ Group Holdings Inc. 15 1.40 38.05M 0.41 38.12

Demonstrates Flexible Solutions International Inc. and PQ Group Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. PQ Group Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Flexible Solutions International Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of PQ Group Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Flexible Solutions International Inc. and PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexible Solutions International Inc. 287,908,610.24% 16% 10.6% PQ Group Holdings Inc. 253,666,666.67% 3.7% 1.4%

Liquidity

2.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flexible Solutions International Inc. Its rival PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.1 respectively. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PQ Group Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Flexible Solutions International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71% of PQ Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 46.82% of Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flexible Solutions International Inc. -18.62% -26.16% 8.5% 104.49% 101.32% 142.36% PQ Group Holdings Inc. -2.74% -4.41% 0.32% 4.14% -11.92% 5.27%

For the past year Flexible Solutions International Inc. was more bullish than PQ Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors PQ Group Holdings Inc. beats Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the waterÂ’s surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. It also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil well to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. In addition, the company provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; for detergents as a biodegradable substitute for poly-acrylic acid; and for use in personal care products, such as shampoo and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses. The company also provides catalysts for high-density polyethylene and chemicals syntheses; antiblocks for film packaging; solid and hollow microspheres for composite plastics; silicate precursors for the tire industry; silicate for water treatment and drilling muds; sulfur derivatives for copper mining; and bleaching aids for paper. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.